The Standardsport
Home/Sport/Basketball

Australian wheelchair basketballer Jaylen Brown prepares for Italy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
October 20 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jaylen Brown at home in Warrnambool in his new Amicacci Abruzzo uniform. He will fly out of Australia to play in the Italian basketball league in October. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Jaylen Brown at home in Warrnambool in his new Amicacci Abruzzo uniform. He will fly out of Australia to play in the Italian basketball league in October. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

A VISIT to Italy as part of an Australian basketball camp will hold Warrnambool teenager Jaylen Brown in good stead as he embarks on his maiden professional season in the same country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.