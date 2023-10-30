The Standard
Warrnambool's Grace Kelly wins gold at 2023 Victorian all-schools

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated October 30 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 4:00pm
WARRNAMBOOL sprinting sensation Grace Kelly is determined to put her hand up for world championship selection.

