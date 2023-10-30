WARRNAMBOOL sprinting sensation Grace Kelly is determined to put her hand up for world championship selection.
The Emmanuel College student is eyeing a place on the Australian team for the under 20 titles in Peru in 2024.
She is striving to produce eye-catching performances in the 100m sprint across the season which could pique selectors' attention.
Success at the Athletics Australia titles in April which double as a qualifying event for the world championships will also help her cause.
"I'd really love to be on that team, whether it be for a relay or individual," Kelly said.
"Being able to make that team and represent Australia would be a big goal."
A strong showing at the Victorian all-schools track and field championships at Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023 where she won gold in the under 18 girls was the ideal start to a busy summer program.
Kelly, 17, finished the final in 12.26 seconds - 0.47 ahead of second - in windy conditions.
"I was happy with the run, happy to get the win and being so early on in the season it's about showing up and getting a few good runs down," she said.
"The time wasn't what I was hoping for but it's still so early on.
"I want to be running sub-12 (seconds) consistently and get a PB. I think I am definitely capable of it."
The win secured Kelly's ticket to the Australian all-schools track and field championships in Adelaide in December.
Her best result at that competition - which pits student athletes from both public and private schools against one another - is silver.
"It would be a big goal of mine to get my first gold at my last ever all-schools," Kelly said.
She believes her new coach - Ballarat-based Gerrard Keating - will help her be a contender.
"It's been a really good change of environment with the new coach and there's a good group up there of girls," Kelly said.
"We push each other in different ways and I reckon that's been a really good benefit and Gerrard's been working with me on my arms and I think that's going to make an improvement with my running as well."
Two other south-west athletes medalled at the Victorian all-schools - Ruby Darcy (Mercy Regional College, Camperdown) finished third in the under 17 triple jump and Chloe Mutton (Emmanuel College, Warrnambool) was third in the under 18 high jump.
