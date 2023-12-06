The Standardsport
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Koroit AFL export inks new deal with Power

Matt Hughes
Matt Hughes
December 6 2023 - 2:33pm
Willem Drew gets a handball away during Port Adelaide's 2023 semi-final against GWS. Picture by Getty Images
Willem Drew gets a handball away during Port Adelaide's 2023 semi-final against GWS. Picture by Getty Images

Willem Drew says it was an "easy" decision to re-sign at Port Adelaide, with the midfielder extending his current deal at Alberton by four years.

