Koroit AFL export inks new deal with Power

Willem Drew says it was an "easy" decision to re-sign at Port Adelaide, with the midfielder extending his current deal at Alberton by four years.
The Koroit export is now contracted until the end of the 2028 season, taking him past his initial free agency eligibility.
The decision is a significant show of faith by the Power in Drew, who has played 81 games since being drafted by the club with pick 33 in 2016.
The tough inside mid, who is sometimes utilised as a tagger, averaged 17.4 disposals in 2023 as the Power reached a semi-final.
He has become a reliable performer, featuring in the club's past 70 games.
"I'm thrilled to have signed on with Port Adelaide for the next five years," Drew said.
"It feels our entire club is building great momentum both on and off the field. We have an exciting young list, a really connected playing and coaching group and world-class training facilities, so the decision to stay was easy from my perspective.
"I have no doubt our club is tracking in the right direction and I want to be part of it.
"It's good to extend the contract now so I can focus solely on a strong pre-season campaign ahead of 2024."
Power list manager Jason Cripps spoke highly of the Koroit premiership player and his standing at the club.
"Willem is a well-liked and highly respected member of our playing group for his work-rate and the care he shows for his teammates," he said.
"He is approaching 100 games now, having performed at a consistent level for three years, and we see him entering the prime of his career as a key part of our midfield."
Drew, alongside Brisbane star and South Warrnambool export Hugh McCluggage, was recently home in Warrnambool running a clinic for Warrnambool College students.
