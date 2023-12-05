The Standard
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

No breakwater? Call for urgent repairs or 'it'll just fall into the sea'

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
December 5 2023 - 2:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A city resident is calling on the relevant authorities to begin plans to repair, maintain and preserve the "deteriorating" breakwater before it's too late.
A city resident is calling on the relevant authorities to begin plans to repair, maintain and preserve the "deteriorating" breakwater before it's too late.

Warrnambool's breakwater will crumble and fall into the sea if urgent repairs aren't conducted on the historic structure, a regular ocean swimmer has warned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.