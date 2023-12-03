Foreshore road through 'jungle' could solve traffic jam

A loop road through the "jungle" on Warrnambool's foreshore could help solve the summer traffic jam at Stingray Bay, a council workshop was told.
Resident Jamie Tait flagged the road idea which could loop back through from the yacht club.
Mr Tait said it was not the first time there had been a road in that location.
He said there used to be a road behind where the hole-in-one golf competition is held every summer next to the skate park. "It used to be the track to get to the yacht club," he said.
Mr Tait suggested that a new route to the breakwater through the reclaimed land with traffic looping around and exiting along Viaduct Road could be created. Traffic along Viaduct Road would become one way under his idea.
"That will free up that disastrous and unsafe car park at Stingray Bay," he said.
Parking at Stingray Bay on a hot summer day is often congested with cars are forced to park on the grassed areas.
Mr Tait said he first raised the idea of a rerouted road in 2017 during consultation for a harbour plan. But it didn't get any traction.
He raised the idea again at a workshop on Thursday as part of the council's "big picture" plan to get ideas for the future of the area as it begins work on formulating a Warrnambool Foreshore Framework Plan.
Cr Max Taylor last week said he wanted the land between the skate park and pavilion - which he has dubbed "the jungle" - cleaned up.
"The weeds are disgraceful. They're a terrible site to look at too. Not just are they taking over but they're ugly," he said.
Cr Richard Ziegeler, who was at the meeting on Thursday, said the control of traffic through the summer months was a big issue for attendees.
He said vegetation was the major point of contention.
"The problems with vegetation primarily was one of the bigger issues that came out of several of the discussion groups," he said.
Cr Ziegeler said the ability to see the sea from the promenade was also big talking point, and repair of the breakwater raised a number of times.
Cr Ziegeler said the foreshore was the jewel in Warrnambool's crown.
"It really is a very important part of our town. It needs to be looked after," she said.
