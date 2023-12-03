The Standard
Foreshore road through 'jungle' could solve traffic jam

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated December 3 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 1:40pm
Creating a loop road through the reclaimed land behind the hole-in-one could help alleviate the traffic jam at Stingray Bay over summer.
A loop road through the "jungle" on Warrnambool's foreshore could help solve the summer traffic jam at Stingray Bay, a council workshop was told.

