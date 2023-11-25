'Something different for the aquarium?': Big picture plan for foreshore

Clearing the beach of seaweed, colourful beach sheds along Warrnambool foreshore or even an ocean swimming pool?
These are some of the ideas that have been floated for the jewel in the city's crown in the past but Warrnambool council wants to know what the public really wants to see happen there.
And now the council is making its move and developing a "big picture" plan for the foreshore called the Warrnambool Foreshore Framework Plan.
The community is being encouraged to put forward their ideas and thoughts with a workshop being held on Thursday, November 30, 2023.
Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain said the framework plan would consider the community's views and other existing plans, such as the Port of Warrnambool Master Plan, to create an overall vision for the foreshore.
"This is a much-loved feature of Warrnambool that is cherished by local people and visitors to Warrnambool," Cr Blain said.
"It's tremendous community asset and an important area economically.
"So we need to make sure it remains the special place that it is and to do that we're developing a plan for the whole foreshore precinct."
"There's so many key groups and stakeholders that are so passionate about that region.
"Being about to hear from them and how they'd like to see that area looking over the next 10, 20, 30 or 50 years is really important.
"How do you picture that area looking? Whether it is more shops/restaurants, reactivation or something different for the aquarium? What do you want to happen with the land down there?"
The foreshore precinct - which is Crown land owned by the Victorian Government - sits within an area to the south of Pertobe Road between the outlet of the Merri River at Stingray Bay to the west and the Flume access point off Merri Street to the east.
People can share their thoughts through an online survey at www.yourwaywarrnambool.com.au
The community workshop runs from 5:30pm on Thursday, November 30, at the Civic Centre Reception Room with external entry via the Civic Centre courtyard.
The council also wants to know what the community wants the council to spend money on in its 2024-25 budget.
It will hold a face-to-face budget chat session at the Civic Centre on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 from 6pm to 8pm.
In previous years, residents have had to wait until May to lobby for things such as how long the city's pool season will run and if money should be spent on the Japanese Gardens.
But the council this year has begun to engage with the community earlier to provide greater opportunities for input.
"If there are key projects you'd really like to see get up, there will be an opportunity to put them forward," Cr Blain.
"Council will present a draft budget in May next year which will provide another opportunity for the community to provide feedback on how the budget can be fine-tuned."
