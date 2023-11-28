First ticketed exhibition in more than a decade creates tourism opportunities

More than 25,000 people are expected to head to the Warrnambool Art Gallery for Australian fashion designer Lisa Gorman's world premiere exhibition.
WAG director Aaron Bradbrook said more than 850 people had attended the Lisa Gorman and Mirka Mora: To breathe with the rhythm of the heart exhibition since it opened on November 18, 2023.
He said more than 25,000 people were expected to visit the exhibition which wraps up on March 17, 2024.
"Pre-booking sales are promising for the remainder of the exhibition, although the majority of our audiences have been walk-ups purchasing tickets at the gallery and we anticipate this will continue," Mr Bradbrook said.
He said Melbourne-based artist Madeleine Stamer's two soft sculpture workshops on December 9 had sold out, with all the other artists' school holiday programs on the way to being booked out.
Mr Bradbrook said the exhibition was just one of the tourism opportunities in the region.
"Our seaside city has a rich cultural history, from world heritage listed cultural landscape Budj Bim to the Aboriginal cultural landscape Tower Hill State Game Reserve," he said.
"The city and its closest neighbour, Port Fairy, boast picturesque food and beverage experiences and a world-class music festival, Port Fairy Folk Festival.
"(And), if you're in need of some relaxation and recovering then we're fortunate to be able to offer a natural hot spring via The Deep Blue and Hot Springs."
Mr Bradbrook said the gallery would explore ticketed admission to exhibitions into the future.
"(This is) to support major exhibitions, while also endeavouring to maintain a balance of free exhibitions and experiences for audiences to enjoy," he said.
The most recent ticketed exhibition at the gallery was Invasion, which showcased sci-fi movie and TV props, which included pieces from Star Trek, Babylon 5 and Red Dwarf and Michael Jackson's mask from Moonwalker, which ran in Warrnambool exclusively in 2012 and 2013.
Invasion was the gallery's first ticketed show since artefacts from the Tudor warship Mary Rose attracted a record-breaking more than 53,000 people in 1995 and 1996.
Another exhibition set to draw people to the region is the Faith, Emotion and Body of Baroque, which will bring world-famous masterpieces to the Hamilton Gallery from December 2023 to April 2024. It is the first exhibition of its kind to be shown in regional Australia.
