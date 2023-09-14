An exhibition featuring the colourful works of Warrnambool-born designer and visual artist Lisa Gorman and iconic artist Mirka Mora will make its world premiere at the city's art gallery.
Minister for Tourism Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos announced the city will host Lisa Gorman and Mirka Mora: To breathe with the rhythm of the heart from November 18 to March, 17, 2024.
The exhibition is backed by the Labor government's Regional Events Fund.
The exhibition is expected to attract thousands of visitors from across Victoria and interstate - boosting local jobs, hospitality and tourism across the region.
Curated by Warrnambool Art Gallery Director Aaron Bradbrook, the exhibition will shine a light on the two groundbreaking Australian female artists and celebrate their shared love of colour, illusion, and experimental modes of production.
Born in Warrnambool, Gorman is known for her vibrant and collaborative designs for one of Australia's most recognisable fashion labels, Gorman, which she founded in 1999 before departing in 2021.
French-born Australian artist Mora was a beloved inspiration in the Australian art and culinary scene and formed a lasting friendship with Gorman following a collaboration for the fashion label in 2016.
Visitors to the exhibition will see garments from the 'Mirka X Gorman' 2016 and 2018 collaborations on loan from private and public collections together with Mora's tapestries, neon ink works from the 1980s, renowned doll-like creatures and soft sculptures, works on paper, and never-before-seen paintings.
Alongside these works will be the unveiling of a large-scale sculptural installation by Gorman, drawing inspiration from the two fundamental components of weaving - the warp and weft.
Mr Dimopoulos said the vibrant exhibition "will celebrate the work of two highly regarded female artists who have made a significant contribution to Victoria's rich creative culture".
"We're delighted to support this exhibition, which will encourage visitors to Warrnambool and southwest Victoria, boosting local businesses and supporting local jobs," he said.
Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora said it was fantastic to showcase our local designer Lisa Gorman alongside iconic Mirka Mora.
"This premiere exhibition will bring locals and visitors from across the state to Warrnambool," she said.
Mr Bradbrook said the all-encompassing exhibition will take fashion and art lovers on a journey through collaborative practice, inspiration and mood covering the last 60 years.
"Warrnambool Art Gallery is fast becoming a destination for contemporary art and design, and we encourage visitors to explore our seaside city and immerse themselves in the region's rich cultural history," he said.
