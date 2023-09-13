Insurance claims are piling up after wind speeds up to 109 kmh lashed parts of the south-west last week.
An Insurance Australia Group spokesperson said the company had received 483 claims since September 8 after damaging winds ripped roofs from homes, sent trampolines over fences and brought down power lines.
Of those claims, 150 were from customers in Warrnambool, 21 in Port Fairy, 19 in Dennington and 17 in Portland. Most of the claims were for wind damage to fences and roofs.
The figures are more than double the 181 filed by Friday afternoon, of which 90 per cent were for property damage.
The spokesperson encouraged impacted customers to "contact us to lodge a claim as soon as possible" in order to receive immediate support.
