The Standard
Home/Video/Breaking

South-west residents rush to file insurance claims after wild winds cause widespread damage

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated September 13 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 3:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A city-wide clean-up is still underway after wild weather lashed parts of the south-west on Friday, September 8. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.
A city-wide clean-up is still underway after wild weather lashed parts of the south-west on Friday, September 8. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.

Insurance claims are piling up after wind speeds up to 109 kmh lashed parts of the south-west last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.