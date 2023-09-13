The Standard
Home/Video/Breaking

Portland offshore wind farm project a decade away

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated September 13 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The view of the proposed offshore windfarm in Discovery Bay. Picture supplied
The view of the proposed offshore windfarm in Discovery Bay. Picture supplied

A 73-turbine offshore windfarm off Discovery Bay near Portland is a decade away from becoming a reality, the company behind the project says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.