Motorists shelled out $716,000 in Warrnambool parking fines in the past financial year - $213,000 more than the previous year.
Data from the city council's draft annual financial report for 2022-23 revealed the spike in parking fines which rose from last year's $503,000.
It came as revenue from parking fees hit $1.7m for the financial year.
The rise in parking fines was not unexpected after motorists were given a reprieve during the COVID-19 pandemic years.
But the amount was $71,000 more than the council had budgeted for.
The council had said it was expecting to receive more from fines after revealing it had taken a softer approach to enforcement during the pandemic.
Despite the city still being partially locked down in 2021, the council brought in $581,000 from parking fines for the 2021-22 financial year, and in 2020-21 more than $526,000.
The increase in revenue for the past financial year comes despite the council voting to introduce periods of free parking in some city car parks in 2021 - something that had been long called for.
While motorists were given an hour of free parking at any time of the day in the Parkers, Ozone and Crammond and Dickson car parks, fees went up as a trade-off.
One, two and four-hour zones rose from $1.40 per hour to $2 - a rise of 43 per cent - and all-day car parking rose from $3 a day to $4, a 33 per cent increase.
In 2018, parking fine revenue for the council was just $443,000.
The draft report will be used to form the council's annual report which will go to the council's October meeting for adoption.
