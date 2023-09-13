The Standard
Home/Video/Breaking

Warrnambool motorists pay more in parking fines in 2022-23

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated September 13 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Motorists pay more for parking fines as city returns to normal after pandemic.
Motorists pay more for parking fines as city returns to normal after pandemic.

Motorists shelled out $716,000 in Warrnambool parking fines in the past financial year - $213,000 more than the previous year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.