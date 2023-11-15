South-west artists added to 2024 Port Fairy Folk Festival line up

South-west musicians lead the way in Port Fairy Folk Festival's third line-up announcement.
Warrnambool's all-abilities choir Find Your Voice Collective member Grace Kenny will step out from the group to perform solo as GK at the 2024 festival, which will run at Southcombe Park from March 8 to 11.
GK is described as a "passionate and dynamic rapper who you should pay attention to as she propels into the world at lightning speed". She was also the subject of Warrnambool artist Liam Barling's 2023 award-winning Warrnibald Prize portrait.
Killarney alternative-folk singer-songwriter Billy Barker, and Doctor and the Apologies led by crime novelist and songwriter Matt Neal, are also on the bill.
Warrnambool's Lian Husi Timor will create an intimate conversation on stage bringing together the Timor Leste culture and song and an Australian connection.
An array of Australian acts and identities returning to the festival are party band 19-Twenty, RocKwiz co-host Brian Nankervis, Charles Jenkins, and The Maes.
They join international artists including two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Graham Nash, The SongBirds and Cam Cole from the United States of America, Daoiri Farrell and Lorraine Nash from Ireland.
The Australian acts include Wergaia and Wemba Wemba woman Alice Skye, Sarah Blasko and Kate Miller-Heidke.
Program director Justin Rudge said Port Fairy was a destination for lovers of music and culture, with the festival bringing musicians from around the world together.
