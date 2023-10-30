Paintings hidden until the reclusive artist who created them was found dead at his derelict farmhouse drew thousands of people to a south-west gallery.
Hamilton Gallery wrapped up the Robert Martiensen: The Secret exhibition, on Sunday, October 29, which showcased many never-before-seen paintings.
Martiensen, a retired mathematics teacher from rural South Australia, had secretly created more than 7000 works.
The rescued collection inspired Hamilton psychotherapist and art consultant Dr Elizabeth Arthur to write a book and subsequently put on the exhibition at her local gallery.
Dr Arthur said the response to the exhibition was extraordinary, drawing interest from around the world.
"The lovely thing is people are seeing the paintings through the story and that's what's so important and different," she said.
"They're freely able to view the paintings whereas they might hesitate to see (an) abstract (painting) another time.
"Somehow or another the story has allowed them to view it more freely."
Gallery director Joshua White said the exhibition was so popular he rostered extra staff to cater to the thousands of visitors on Saturday October 28 and Sunday October 29, 2023.
"On Saturday there was 30 to 40 people waiting to get into the gallery when it opened at 10am and there was phone call upon phone call (about the exhibition)," Mr White said.
He said this trajectory was set to continue with the announcement of Faith, Emotion and Body of Baroque, which will bring world-famous masterpieces to the regional gallery from December 2023 to April 2024.
It is the first exhibition of its kind to be shown in regional Australia.
"Emerging From Darkness is world-class and demonstrates how regional galleries can connect audiences to international experiences," Mr White said.
"You can't experience this content of the exhibition without going overseas, to places like London's National Portrait Gallery or the Tate Modern."
Mr White said the exhibition would change the landscape of the region and position the gallery as a cultural beacon for art.
"This show will attract thousands of visitors and will impact tourism and hospitality like no other show we've ever had before," he said.
It features works on loan from the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne, the National Gallery of Australia in Canberra and private Australian lenders. It is supported by the state government's Regional Events Fund.
Tourism, Sport and Major Events minister Steve Dimopoulos said the exhibition would attract thousands of visitors to Hamilton, boosting local jobs, hospitality and tourism across the Southern Grampians region.
The Faith, Emotion and the Body in the Baroque exhibition will run from Saturday, December 9 to Sunday, April 14.
