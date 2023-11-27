The Standard
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

'Jailing is failing': Elder honours daughter with incarceration alternative

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
November 27 2023 - 12:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gunditjmara Elder Uncle Lenny Clarke wants to open a centre in honour of his late daughter Shara to provide an alternative to Aboriginal incarceration. Picture by Anthony Brady
Gunditjmara Elder Uncle Lenny Clarke wants to open a centre in honour of his late daughter Shara to provide an alternative to Aboriginal incarceration. Picture by Anthony Brady

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this article mentions a deceased person.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.