'Jailing is failing': Elder honours daughter with incarceration alternative

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this article mentions a deceased person.
A south-west elder wants to honour his daughter's memory by establishing an alternative to jail.
The design of an Aboriginal cultural and education centre is being led by Gunditjmara Elder Uncle Lenny Clarke to honour his daughter Shara who died in 2015 aged 37.
The Shara Clarke Aboriginal Cultural and Education Centre is being created to provide cultural, music and life skills education programs.
"She had a few run-ins with the Australian government so that's why we'd like to name it in her honour because we think she's the epitome of all women who suffer," Uncle Lenny said.
He said the organisation behind the project had applied for funding from the Australian government through a restorative justice program.
"We've made so much progress I'd be disappointed if we weren't selected," Uncle Lenny said.
"This program is really needed in the Aboriginal community because we're the most jailed people on earth.
"The most disturbing thing is, of the women being jailed in the community, a lot of them are young mothers and they're dying in jail.
"We've got to find alternatives and move on from there. You can't jail society and expect them to be a success. It's a new movement that jailing is failing."
He said the next stage was to find a suitable site.
Uncle Lenny said he had worked alongside RMIT University on the project for about six years.
Architect and RMIT academic Christine Phillips, alongside architecture fellow staff member Stasinos Mantzis, are also involved.
Ms Phillips said the university had taken Australian and international students on field trips to Framlingham since 2019 to get a glimpse of life in the Indigenous community.
"They come back to RMIT for designs and visuals of what this building might look like," she said.
The design won the education institution's Eleanor A. Bourke Award for Indigenous Education in November 2023 for its "Indigenous-led design teaching approach".
Meanwhile, the region's UNESCO world-heritage-listed Budj Bim won the 2023 UNESCO-Greece Melina Mercouri Prize for Cultural Landscapes at an awards ceremony in Paris, for the Gunditjmara community's long-standing efforts to safeguard and manage the site, receiving $30,000 in prizemoney.
The jury recognised the Budj Bim Cultural Landscape as an outstanding example of human interaction with the environment spanning 6000 years. The site was given its world heritage status in 2019.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.