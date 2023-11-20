The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Man airlifted to Melbourne hospital in third serious crash in 24-hours

Lillian Altman
AT
By Lillian Altman, and Andrew Thomson
November 20 2023 - 1:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool highway patrol Acting Senior Sergeant Lisa McRae said there were too many fatalities happening on south-west roads. Picture file
Warrnambool highway patrol Acting Senior Sergeant Lisa McRae said there were too many fatalities happening on south-west roads. Picture file

Multiple people have been hospitalised and a British woman is dead after three serious crashes in a horror 24-hours across the south-west.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.