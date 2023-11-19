Truck crashes on Cobden-Warrnambool Road, patient taken to hospital

UPDATED, Monday, 10.30pm:
The driver of a car involved in a collision with a truck on the Cobden-Warrnambool Road on Monday morning, November 20, was transported to a Warrnambool hospital for observation.
The Cobden-Warrnambool Road is now clear and open.
Earlier: Emergency services are on the scene of a crash involving a truck and car on the Cobden-Warrnambool Road, west of Naringal.
Warrnambool police Sergeant Jason Barker said the collision was reported just before 7am and seven emergency service vehicles were on the scene.
He said no one was trapped and it was believed no lives were at risk.
"All emergency services are on the scene assisting with the collision," he said.
Drivers are warned to avoid the area if possible.
The collision is believed to have happened on the Cobden-Warrnambool Road between Andersons Road and Allans Forest Road.
The south-west is having a horror road trauma year with 15 people killed in collisions since January this year - five more than the total number of fatalities recorded in the region in 2022.
The Standard analysed Transport Accident Commission (TAC) data from the past decade which outlines the number of fatalities in western region police division two, encompassing the Warrnambool, Corangamite, Moyne, Southern Grampians and Glenelg local government areas.
The worst year was in 2014 when 17 people died.
If the region's road toll continues at it's current rate, the south-west will be on track to record the highest number of deaths in more than 10 years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.