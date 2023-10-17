The number of lives lost on south-west roads in 2023 is a "cause for concern for everyone", the region's top police boss says.
Sixteen people have been killed on south-west roads since January this year with the latest being a 75-year-old Noble Park woman who died in a crash in the Portland region on Friday.
It was one of three incidents in the region on the day with emergency services also attending single-vehicle crashes in Framlingham and Barongarook.
Warrnambool-based western region division two Superintendent Melissa Webbers said when a life was lost on the roads it was traumatic for the community and first responders.
"The number of lives being lost on our roads should be cause for concern for everyone, as one life lost on our roads is one too many," Superintendent Webbers said.
"Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the victim who sadly died in a fatal collision with a truck on October 13, these are truly traumatic events that have a ripple effect across our community."
She said the passenger of the car, a 77-year-old Noble Park man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and the driver of the truck, a 33-year-old Portland man, stopped at the scene and was not injured.
Superintendent Webbers said police were on patrol day and night to reduce road trauma, targeting the behaviours costing lives, including speeding, distraction, fatigue, vulnerable road users and not wearing a seat belt.
She said police were called to a number of crashes from Thursday, October 12 through to Sunday, October 15.
Investigators were told a car travelling on Shenfields Lane at Bullaharre in the Cobden area ran off the road and collided with a tree on October 15.
"The driver, a 21-year-old man and three passengers, were all taken to hospital for assessment," she said.
Superintendent Webbers said it came a day after police attended a two-car crash on the Henty Highway in Condah, which resulted in both drivers sustaining minor injuries.
Police also attended another crash at Bolwarra on October 12.
"A car rolled on the Henty Highway after colliding with the railing," Superintendent Webbers said.
"The driver, a 50-year-old woman, was transported to hospital with serious injuries."
On the same day, an international driver on the wrong side of the road caused a crash on the Great Ocean Road at Princetown.
It came after a 65-year-old Scotts Creek man died in a crash at Simpson on October 6.
