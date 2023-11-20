The Standard
Monday, 20 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Warrnambool couple killed in head-on SA collision

AT
By Andrew Thomson
November 20 2023 - 12:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool couple killed in head-on SA collision
Warrnambool couple killed in head-on SA collision

South Australian police have confirmed two people who died in a head-on collision on Saturday, November 18, were from Warrnambool.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help