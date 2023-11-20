Warrnambool couple killed in head-on SA collision

South Australian police have confirmed two people who died in a head-on collision on Saturday, November 18, were from Warrnambool.
Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the double fatal crash that happened at Willalooka, south of Keith and west of Bordertown, about 9.40am local time on Saturday.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Riddoch Highway and Mcgrice Road, after reports a Toyota and a Ford had collided.
Two Warrnambool residents in the Ford, the 77-year-old male driver and a 65-year-old woman died at the scene.
The driver of the Toyota, a 21-year-old Padthaway man, was taken to the Mount Gambier Hospital with serious injuries.
The Riddoch Highway was closed all day while SA Police major crash investigators attended the scene.
The couple are the 99th and 100th lives lost on SA Roads this year compared to 61 at the same time last year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.