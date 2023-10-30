Woman busted with $15k of meth wanted in South Australia

A woman wanted in South Australia has admitted trafficking methamphetamine after being caught with more than 30 grams of ice at a Warrnambool bus stop.
Chloe Blair, 35, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, October 30, to trafficking meth and possessing the proceeds of crime ($956.20 in cash).
The case has been adjourned for further hearing with the magistrate requesting to know if the Office Of Corrections was willing to take on Blair for another corrections order.
Her last order was imposed in South Australia and Blair has 19 pages of prior criminal history.
"I need to find out if the Office Of Corrections is willing to take her on again," magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said.
"The time is fast coming where Ms Blair will have to serve time for her criminal activity."
There's also the complication of Blair being wanted in South Australia on a warrant of apprehension.
That warrant has not been executed and would result in Blair being extradited to South Australia.
Mr Lethbridge said he needed to find out if that warrant would be actioned because he explained that would have an impact on any sentence he imposed.
"I do need to know what's going to happen with that. That would affect what sort of sentence I can impose," he said.
Police told the court that on Sunday, October 29, police observed Blair at a bus stop in Warrnambool's Cramer Street in the company of a known drug user.
A search of Blair located 26 grams of methamphetamine inside her handbag and $956.20 in cash in her jacket.
She was arrested and transported to the Warrnambool police station where she was placed in a cell.
Custody officers observed Blair acting suspiciously and a full search was conducted which resulted in a small black bag being located in her bra.
Inside the bag was seven grams of meth in four deal bags, packaged for sale.
Blair admitted she was a drug user. The street value of the drugs she was found with was $15,000.
Lawyer Ian Pugh said his client had an addiction issue and the drugs were for her own use.
He said her background included domestic violence and other issues. He requested a corrections order with drug rehabilitation and other programs.
"That's really what she requires. She's making real efforts to get herself in order with a job and accommodation. Some serious efforts," he said.
The magistrate questioned that submission, saying that claim was difficult to reconcile with "someone wandering around with quarter ounce of methamphetamine, $1000 in cash and a warrant out for her arrest".
"The issue is should she serve out her time in custody?" he said.
