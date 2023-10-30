The Standard
Woman wanted in SA busted with drugs in Warrnambool

By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 30 2023 - 12:26pm, first published 12:19pm
Woman busted with $15k of meth wanted in South Australia
A woman wanted in South Australia has admitted trafficking methamphetamine after being caught with more than 30 grams of ice at a Warrnambool bus stop.

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

