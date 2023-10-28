The Standardsport
WDCA division one: Russells Creek defeats Merrivale by 111 runs

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated October 29 2023 - 10:14am, first published 10:13am
Russells Creek all-rounder Craig Britten, pictured last season, has started the season off with a bang. Picture by Sean McKenna
Russells Creek captain-coach Cam Williams believes the departure of a string of premiership players over the off-season has allowed one of his champion all-rounders to take his game to the next level.

