The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Walking Off The War Within returns to Warrnambool's Lake Pertobe

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated October 29 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 1:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two years after surviving a freak skydiving accident at Torquay, ex-serviceman Chris Rantall is building his strength back up to walk in honour of fallen service people.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.