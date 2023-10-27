He may only be 13 but Aden Gilding is so concerned about driver behaviour and the state of the region's roads, he's taken the initiative of contacting a local MP.
A truck hit mother Jodie, sister Matilda and Aden from behind last year, causing their vehicle to almost flip. That experience has prompted the Mailors Flat youngster to voice his concerns.
"I'm most concerned about Conns Lane in Southern Cross and Tower Hill-Koroit Road," Aden said.
"These roads are in terrible condition and I believe it's not just the roads but also the behaviour of some road users that adds to the concern."
The Hawkesdale P12 College year seven student has contacted Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell about his concerns.
"It's crucial that our concerns are heard and addressed for the safety of the community," Aden said.
"The roads need urgent attention and maintenance.
"Proper repairs and monitoring of road safety regulations are crucial to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of all users."
Aden said he hoped the condition of roads would be urgently addressed to protect all community members.
"As a young person who will eventually be driving, I am deeply concerned about the state of the roads," he said.
"Safe roads are essential for everyone, and they should be as well-maintained as the vehicles that use them."
Member for Western Victoria Bev McArthur spoke about the state of south-west roads in parliament recently.
"Instead of the Victorian government haphazardly patching parts of roads only to be washed away as soon as there is a bit of rain - forget about global warming - they must act competently and diligently to make our roads safe and capable of carrying roadworthy vehicles," Mrs McArthur said.
"The shoulders of roads must be properly built, roadside vegetation responsibly cleared and proper drainage maintained.
"How else will those inside the tram tracks receive the fresh produce to keep them fed while delivery trucks drive at delayed speeds without blowing a tyre?"
Member for Wannon Dan Tehan recently said he was appalled some south-wets roads had the lowest safety rating available.
He was disappointed but not surprised hundreds of kilometres of roads across the Wannon electorate received the lowest safety rating of one or two stars by the Australian Road Assessment Program (AusRAP).
Included in the low ratings were some sections of the Princes Highway, which have a one or two rating.
