The reach of the Crystal Lee Foundation continues to expand thanks to the rising profile of the organisation.
Money raised from the foundation goes towards supporting people aged up to 24 who have, or are, battling cancer, and to provide bereavement counselling for families of those who are grieving the loss of loved ones.
The foundation was set up by Jo Sinclair in memory of her daughter Crystal Lee, who passed away in 2019 after a battle with cancer.
Ms Sinclair set up an op shop in Koroit's main street in April last year, with the business providing a strong stream of income for the foundation, as well as raising its profile to new levels.
While the op shop is in Koroit, the foundation's footprint covers the whole of the south-west.
An upcoming event will continue to promote the work of the foundation on a wider scale.
The foundation will be hosting a High Tea at The Wharf in Port Fairy on Sunday, October 22, from 3.30pm.
The day will include a presentation from Ms Sinclair on what the foundation is all about and its progress.
A panel discussion will also be held with community organisations Mosswood Wildlife, Volcano Produce and Friends of St Brigid's as guests.
Ms Sinclair said the day was a showcase of what the community can do.
"It will be a great opportunity for our foundation to continue to tell our story and how far we have come," Ms Sinclair said.
"But it is also a chance to have the other three groups tell of what they have done, and continue to do, in the community.
"They are great examples of how important it is to have passionate community members making a difference."
The high tea is the first of a busy upcoming social schedule for the foundation team.
On November 10, Noodledoof Brewing Co in Koroit will host a fashion parade.
All items on show will by supplied by the Crystal Lee op shop and will be available to buy.
