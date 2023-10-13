The Standard
Warrnambool's Rodney Ryan committed to stand trial in county court

By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 13 2023 - 11:51am, first published 11:50am
Warrnambool businessman Rodney Ryan has been committed to stand trial in what is expected to be a 10-day hearing in the county court.
A Warrnambool businessman has entered not guilty pleas to 39 sex charges, expected to be heard in a 10-day county court trial.

