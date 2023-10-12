Milk factory workers plan to strike

Saputo workers at the Allansford milk factory are planning to take protected strike action from next Wednesday, October 18.
The company and three different divisions of factory workers are currently in enterprise bargaining agreement negotiations.
It's understood that one group of workers have been offered the four percent pay rise they were seeking.
But at this stage they are still planning to strike in an act of solidarity alongside their colleagues.
Another section of the worker force was offered 10 per cent over three years as the company attempts to have workers on similar pay for similar work.
Different pay rates have been an ongoing issue for the best part of 20 years at the factory.
Negotiations are continuing.
If there is a strike, fresh milk processing would be the most affected sector and risks being moved permanently off-site.
A Saputo spokesperson reiterated a statement made last week.
"We are committed to continuing negotiations in good faith to reach an agreement for SDA's valued workers at our sites," she said.
In addition it's been reported that Federal agriculture minister Murray Watt has requested some clarity from company chairman and CEO Lino Saputo about his future plans after a story published in The Standard last week.
Mr Saputo told the annual CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference in Montréal, Québec, on Thursday, September 28, that the company planned to halve the number of its Australian processing plants.
He said the "right sizing" of the Australian operation would be completed by the beginning of next fiscal year, the end of March 2024.
Saputo announced the closure of its processing plant at Maffra, Victoria, in November 2022.
It also announced it was streamlining activities at its plants in Leongatha in West Gippsland and Mil-Lel, near Mount Gambier, South Australia.
In April Saputo also announced plans to sell its Laverton, Victoria, and Erskine Park, NSW, sites to Coles.
That sale is being examined by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, which on September 14 announced it was delaying that decision to seek more information.
Its 2023-24 supplier handbook lists another seven processing sites: Allansford, Leongatha, Cobram and Kiewa in Victoria and King Island, Smithton and Burnie in Tasmania.
At least one of those factories is expected to close.
Last week United Workers Union National Dairy coordinator Neil Smith said the fact workers had found out about Saputo's plans to close dairy facilities in Australia through the media spoke volumes about the lack of respect shown to workers and their communities.
"The decision to close a dairy processing plant has a devastating effect on our regional communities and such threats should not be made lightly," he said. "Saputo must be upfront with workers about any plans that will lead to site closures.
"United Workers Union will continue to seek further clarity on this issue."
In late July maintenance workers at Allansford's Saputo factory ended their industrial action over wage increases after more than a fortnight of action.
Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union state organiser Tony Hynds said the workers had reached an agreement with Saputo.
The workers were being offered a 13 to 14 per cent wage increase over four years, but were asking for 16 per cent.
The union has been asked for further comment in relation to the current EBA negotiations.
More to come.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.