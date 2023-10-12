The Standard
Saputo milk workers at Allansford plan to strike on Wednesday, October 18.

By Andrew Thomson
October 13 2023
Milk factory workers plan to strike
Saputo workers at the Allansford milk factory are planning to take protected strike action from next Wednesday, October 18.

