The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Could a motel be built at Warrnambool's racecourse

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated October 4 2023 - 12:27pm, first published 12:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's racing club has spare land that could be used for holiday accommodation. Picture file
Warrnambool's racing club has spare land that could be used for holiday accommodation. Picture file

The idea of a hotel at Warrnambool's racecourse has been floated as a solution to the city's shortage of tourist accommodation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.