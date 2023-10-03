Ray White Warrnambool is set to auction eight properties on Saturday.
Director Fergus Torpy said he didn't believe there had been eight auctions held on one day in recent years.
Mr Torpy said he believed there would be strong interest in the properties, with buyer interest spiking in September.
"There's been some really strong buyer activity," Mr Torpy said.
"For the month of September we have had just over 900 buyer inspections, which is really high."
Mr Torpy said the two properties that had sparked the most interest that would go under the hammer on Saturday included a three-bedroom home with two bathrooms at 5 Lutana Grove and a three-bedroom cottage at 44 Kruger Street.
The buyer range for the properties is $500,000 to $550,000 for the Lutana Grove home and $575,000 to $630,000 for Kruger Street.
"There's a good blend of some very different properties," Mr Torpy said.
"We've got some good central properties that will appeal to families, retirees and people wanting to be in that central precinct."
Mr Torpy said a three-bedroom home at 61 McMeekin Road was expected to attract a number of first home buyers.
It has an expected price range of $400,000 to $440,000.
"It's a really good entry point for a first home buyer," Mr Torpy said.
A three-bedroom home at 18 Loyola Avenue may also suit a first home buyer, with a price range of $460,000 to $506,000.
Mr Torpy said the three-bedroom home at Lutana Grove and a three-bedroom property at 1 Walker Court may suit retirees or people looking to dowsize.
Also going under the hammer is a three-bedroom house at 7 Karong Court.
It has an expected price range of between $510,000 and $560,000.
A four-bedroom home at 113 Banyan Street will also be auctioned and is expected to fetch between $700,000 and $770,000.
A ninth property - a four-bedroom home at 2 Leslie Court - was also expected to be auctioned on Saturday.
However, it is under offer.
