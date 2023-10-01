Jacko Kennedy was the happiest man alive on Saturday.
The Warrnambool Magpies fan was thrilled to attend the grand final clash against Brisbane with his sister Paige Kennedy.
The two had planned to watch the match at home in Warrnambool, but were gifted tickets late last week.
"Some incredibly kind friends of ours surprised Jacko with their tickets to the grand final on Thursday morning," Ms Kennedy said.
"I'm still in shock of how kind and generous it was. They don't know how much it means to our family and to Jacko."
Ms Kennedy said it was an amazing experience.
"He was on cloud nine," Ms Kennedy said.
"He woke me up at 6.30am playing the theme song ready to go like it was Christmas morning."
Ms Kennedy said it was a nerve-wracking match but the atmosphere was electric.
"It was the perfect weather, the crowd was so loud and the atmosphere was just crazy.
"I thought I was going to have a heart attack but we're getting used to that now as Collingwood supporters."
Ms Kennedy said her brother couldn't wipe the smile off his face when the Magpies won by four points.
"He was going crazy - he was just so excited. He was hugging and high-fiving strangers and singing the song all the way home on the tram and on the streets of Melbourne. He was so excited and loving the moment."
Ms Kennedy said the day was one she would treasure forever.
"It was a once in a lifetime experience - we're so lucky we got to share it together."
