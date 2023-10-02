If the walls of a Warrnambool house on the market could talk, they would likely have some very uncanny stories to tell.
The late Victorian home on Merri Street was owned by author Paul Jennings from 1992 to 2001.
The home, which was believed to have been built in the early 1900s for a ship captain, boasts five bedrooms, two living areas, two bathrooms plus a formal dining area.
Its uninterrupted ocean views have to been seen to believed, while inside it boasts 13-foot ceilings, ornate cornices and ceiling roses, French doors, lead lighting, large skirting boards and sandstone mantled open fireplaces.
Gleeson Real Estate director Jeremy Gleeson said there had been a lot of interest in the property.
"The majority of inquiries have come from Melbourne - either investors or people considering moving to Warrnambool," he said.
The property is being sold via expressions of interest and is expected to fetch between $1.1 and $1.2 million.
Jennings, a former teacher, released his latest book The Lorikeet Tree in January this year.
The legend of Australian publishing has sold more than 10 million copies of his books around the world.
His first publication Unreal! in 1985 was turned into the hit TV series Round The Twist.
In 2020, he released Untwisted, a memoir about writing, teaching and his personal life. And while The Lorikeet Tree is a work of fiction, it makes another departure from his fast and funny style.
