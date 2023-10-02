The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Paul Jennings' former home on the market

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated October 2 2023 - 1:17pm, first published 1:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If the walls of a Warrnambool house on the market could talk, they would likely have some very uncanny stories to tell.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.