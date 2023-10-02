Premier Speedway has announced a new naming-rights sponsor for the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic on a multi-year deal.
Flying Horse Bar and Brewery in Warrnambool will sponsor the event for the next three years, beginning with the 2024 edition held January 19-21.
It will now be known as the Flying Horse Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic.
Flying Horse Bar and Brewery owner Mark McIlroy was delighted to partner with the iconic event and was thankful for the opportunity.
"It's a very important event for Warrnambool and it's important that us as local business stakeholders want to get behind it to ensure it continues," he said.
"And it's exciting for us because I know the history of the Horse and Premier Speedway has been long and it's very important that we continue that brand and to be able to work with such an esteemed event in Warrnambool we're lucky I guess.
"I especially want to thank a partner of ours which is CUB (Carlton United Breweries). CUB has helped us make this happen and we're excited that we're going to do some special things with CUB across this three year period."
Premier Speedway general manager Michael Parry was thrilled to partner with a local business with a deal that offered stability for the club's biggest event.
"From a club point of view its fantastic to have another local sponsor join the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic and be part of the Premier Speedway club," he said.
"So that's very appreciative from the club side and certainly from a local (business) it's great. I guess (it's) a good acknowledgement of what Premier Speedway does contribute to the local business and economy."
Premier Speedway is holding its season launch on Saturday at Warrnambool Civic Green between 10am-1pm before its season gets under way on November 4.
"(It's) very exciting to kick off year number two for myself and what's going to be a huge year for the club off the back of what was a big year," Parry said.
