Talented Allansford-Panmure pace bowler Ethan Boyd is determined to see where cricket can take him as he prepares for his maiden season at Victorian Premier Cricket level.
Boyd, who has moved to Melbourne to study a diploma of biological sciences at La Trobe University, has joined Fitzroy-Doncaster for season 2023-24 in a major step in his development as a player.
The Lions, based out of Schramms Reserve in Doncaster, is the home club of Australian superstar Glenn Maxwell.
The emerging quick, who took eight wickets at Warrnambool and District division one level last season and represented Victorian Country at the Australian Country Championships, said it was a good opportunity to play the highest standard of club cricket in the state.
"The opportunity came through Vic Country earlier in the year, playing with Lee Stockdale, he played there and it went from there," he said.
"I'm really excited, it's a really good chance while I'm still young to test myself and see where it takes me.
"With this opportunity I'm looking forward to it and seeing where it goes."
Boyd, the son of Warrnambool and District Cricket Association champion Ben - a former Victorian Country captain - said through training and practice matches this off-season the step up in quality was obvious.
The right-armer played in a practice match last weekend against Frankston Peninsula, featuring in the club's first XI and impressing.
"The professionalism of the people around the club is definitely next level," he said.
"Everyone does that extra hit or sessions and doing what they can to better themselves and the team, from the players to the coaches. It comes into play and makes the league a lot better.
"Last week I was named in the twos, it was washed out and I got brought into the ones and had a good win there. I'm not sure exactly where I'll line up (in round one) but I'm just going to try and work my way up and see how I go but just try and enjoy the year.
"Whatever team I start in I'll do my best and try and climb up."
He added he was training hard to improve on his bowling.
"I've focused a lot on my bowling, either with the new ball or as a first-change bowler in the early overs," he said.
"That'll probably be my role in the team so I'm looking forward to it."
The Victorian Premier Cricket men's season starts on Saturday, October 7 with the Lions to play Melbourne University.
