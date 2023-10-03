The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Providore Farm owner Zac Jeffries to offer educational farm tours

JG
By Jessica Greenan
October 3 2023 - 3:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Providore Farm owner Zac Jeffries plans to offer farm tours to educate the community on sustainable agricultural practices. Picture by Sean McKenna
Providore Farm owner Zac Jeffries plans to offer farm tours to educate the community on sustainable agricultural practices. Picture by Sean McKenna

A teacher-turned-farmer is eyeing a third gig as a guide as he plans to offer educational tours of his sustainable farm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.