Providore Farm owner Zac Jeffries says free-range egg price increase looming

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated July 17 2023 - 10:38am, first published 9:48am
Providore Farms owner and deliveryman Zac Jeffries. Picture by Sean McKenna.
The price of free-range eggs is expected to rise with an incoming ban on caged eggs and surging land prices, a Narrawong poultry farmer warns.

