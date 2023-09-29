The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Fletcher Jones site listed for $4.5 million

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated September 29 2023 - 11:06am, first published 11:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The former Fletcher Jones site would suit a number of operations, according to Wilson's Real Estate agent Lucas Wilson.
The former Fletcher Jones site would suit a number of operations, according to Wilson's Real Estate agent Lucas Wilson.

An iconic Warrnambool landmark on the market has had a price reduction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.