Fletcher Jones site remains on the market

The expression of interest period for the former Fletcher Jones site has been extended.
Wilsons Warrnambool and District Real Estate director Lucas Wilson said there had been interest in the site from a number of parties.
However, the period has been extended.
"We've had a handful of people look at it and we're still talking to a couple of parties," Mr Wilson said.
"We've extended the period and haven't set an end date yet."
Mr Wilson said most of the people who were interested in the site said they would likely maintain it how it is.
The property was put on the market by owner Dean Montgomery in May.
He purchased it 10 years ago and said it was time to focus on other projects.
Mr Montgomery told The Standard he was hoping to sell the site for $5 million.
When asked what he believed the site could be used for, he said it would suit a number of operations.
"It would be a great place to move the Warrnambool Art Gallery to but everybody will have their own ideas - I'll leave it to people's imaginations," Mr Montgomery said.
He said he wasn't sure about the future of the Warrnambool Motor Museum.
"I'll try and sign a lease with the new owner to keep my cars there, so I'll have to see what happens," Mr Montgomery said.
The Flaxman Street site is based on two hectares and boasts the iconic gardens.
With ideas such as accommodation, health, aged-care and even an art gallery suggested for the site, its future use will depend on the successful bidder.
Originally established in 1948 by the famed businessman Fletcher Jones, the site has since become a treasured landmark and community hub.
The 2.22-hectare property includes a mixture of warehouse and office space with heritage-listed manicured gardens and two leased residential dwellings.
IN OTHER NEWS
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.