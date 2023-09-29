The Standard
National Police Remembrance Day services across the south-west

By Andrew Thomson
September 29 2023
Warrnambool police Superintendent Melissa Webbers (from left), Aboriginal Elder Rob Lowe and Acting Inspector Brett Jackson at the Warrnambool Police Remembrance Service on Friday. Picture by Andrew Thomson.
Leading Warrnambool Aboriginal elder Uncle Rob Lowe took the opportunity to recognise former police officer Rod Horwill at the Warrnambool police Remembrance Day service on Friday.

