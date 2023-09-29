Leading Warrnambool Aboriginal elder Uncle Rob Lowe took the opportunity to recognise former police officer Rod Horwill at the Warrnambool police Remembrance Day service on Friday.
Uncle Rob said retired Sergeant Horwill, who passed away in December last year, had been instrumental in creating and maintaining links between Warrnambool police members and the Aboriginal community.
He recalled 30 years ago going to Warrnambool police and meeting on the front steps of the station, then in Gilles Street, to form a community justice panel.
Uncle Rob said the meeting could not take place in the police station but Sergeant Horwill for years was willing to discuss any issues.
"He did a lot for Indigenous people," he said.
"Being here today brings back the memories of Rod and I have an opportunity today to pay my respect to him and all the work he did."
Warrnambool division Superintendent Melissa Webbers said it was an honour and a privilege to talk at the service and being a police officer was a profoundly important role.
She said police responded when danger lurked and remembrance day was a poignant reminder to honour the fallen by safeguarding and protecting the community.
Police from across Australia gathered on Friday to honour their fallen colleagues as part of National Police Remembrance Day.
Victoria Police held a service at the St Kilda Road memorial to remember the 175 officers killed since the force was established in 1853.
The first of those was Constable Daniel O'Boyle who was struck in the head with a mason's hammer by an escaping prisoner at the Warrnambool Court House on August 4, 1863. He died hours later.
Sergeant George Dodds was stabbed in the abdomen while arresting a drunk at the Star of the West Hotel Belfast (now Port Fairy) in May, 1958. He died of his wounds in August, 1959.
Constable William Sharrock drowned in the Hopkins River on January 9, 1921 while trying to save a group of people aboard a sinking vessel 'The Nestor'.
First Constable James Brewis, of Lismore police, was killed in a motor vehicle collision while on duty on November 28, 1954.
For the first time a wreath was laid in honour of police who lost their lives serving in forces interstate and in the South West Pacific.
The Queensland Police Service, Western Australia Police Force and Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary have all had members killed in the past year.
The 16 Police Officers, Protective Services Officers, Police Custody Officers and Victorian Public Service employees who died through illness or other circumstances in the last year will be included in the statewide commemorations.
Services were also be held in towns and suburbs across the state including Ararat, Bairnsdale, Bannockburn, Ballarat, Bendigo, Boroondara, Colac, Geelong, Hamilton, Horsham, Mildura, Rosebud, Shepparton, Springvale, Sunshine, Swan Hill and Warragul.
National Police Remembrance Day coincides with Blue Ribbon Day, an initiative of the Blue Ribbon Foundation which raises money for new and improved emergency facilities in Victorian public hospitals that are then named in memory of fallen officers.
"Every year on National Police Remembrance Day we pause to reflect and remember our brave colleagues who have lost their lives in the line of duty," Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said.
"This year in addition to honouring the 175 Victoria Police officers who lost their lives we pay tribute to police across Australia and from the South West Pacific with a wreath in their honour.
"When a police officer dies in the line of duty the impact is felt across every force and unites us all.
"This year we have been deeply saddened by the loss of police in Queensland, Western Australia and Papua New Guinea.
"It is a solemn reminder of the sacrifices made by the thousands of dedicated police who wear the uniform every day and make the choice to serve the community."
"We will never forget those who have made the ultimate sacrifice serving and protecting the community."
