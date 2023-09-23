Warrnambool singer-songwriter Michael Ferguson has released his first song to the world, with the track dropping on Spotify on Saturday.
The single Stay for One More was released on the digital music streaming service on Saturday, September 23, 2023 and will filter onto other digital music platforms in the coming days.
The stripped-back song features Ferguson on acoustic guitar accompanied by "sensational" Warrnambool musicians Brady Cassidy on bass and Matthew Lim on violin.
"It's a really sad song," Ferguson said. "I wrote this around a multitude of close friends and family who had passed away. It was something that I wrote that came from heartache."
Ferguson said he played covers and original songs whenever he performed but hadn't released any publicly, until now.
"I've been doing it for so long and I've played so many memorable events for people but I wrote this song and I thought 'gee I really like this. There might be something in this'.
"Knowing I'd written it out of heartache it meant a lot to me, so I sent it to a few good friends of mine that are in the industry.
"I flicked it to them and said 'what do you reckon of this?' And they said 'mate you have to release that'. That's what kicked it off.
"I thought 'we'll just jump in and wear our heart on our sleeve and sing this song'."
Ferguson said he was proud of the song which he performed at this year's Port Fairy Folk Festival and he was excited to release it.
The track was recorded, produced and mastered in Warrnambool, with south-west photographer Josh Beames taking the cover image.
Ferguson said an upcoming album would follow the same Warrnambool-made format and feature local musicians he'd worked with in an "ode to my career".
"It's exciting times," he said. "We're releasing a single every little while and then at the end we'll release an album and do a launch and then tour. It will be over the next year or so."
Ferguson said not all of his songs were sad and he didn't "really fit into any specific genre".
"I've got bangers that are coming out," he said. "I've got fast songs, slow songs, funky songs. This one is very stripped back but I've got another song coming out that's a big band and lots of voices and instruments - percussion and all sorts of things."
To hear Stay for One More go to Spotify or to Michael Ferguson on Facebook.
