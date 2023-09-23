The Standard
Warrnambool's Michael Ferguson releases song on Spotify

By Madeleine McNeil
September 23 2023 - 7:22pm
Singer-songwriter Michael Ferguson's new track 'Stay for One More' was recorded, produced and mastered in Warrnambool with local photographer Josh Beames taking the cover image (above).
Warrnambool singer-songwriter Michael Ferguson has released his first song to the world, with the track dropping on Spotify on Saturday.

