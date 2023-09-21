Warrnambool has experienced record usage at its stadium over the past year but the city council has no plans to expand the facility.
During his election campaign in 2020, Warrnambool councillor Otha Akoch said The Arc stadium was not big enough for the city's growing population.
The council's recently released draft annual report showed the stadium had its biggest year yet.
Usage for the 2022-23 financial year was the highest at the facility since it opened in 2001, and up 41 per cent on the year before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and shut the facility for the better part of two years.
The number of visitors to the stadium in the past year was 145,000.
An improved booking system was set to be rolled out in 2023-24 for the facility.
The council's acting chief executive officer Ingrid Bishop said there was no plan to expand the stadium.
"Council will look to complete master planning of the site in the next few years, after a review of the active Warrnambool strategy to identify the city's changing and growing needs," she said.
Ms Bishop said the six resident sports associations at the Warrnambool stadium all experienced strong interest from players wanting to return to domestic competitions following the restricted operations during the pandemic.
"This is fantastic to see not just for the usage of the stadium but also for the health and well-being of our residents," she said.
Pickleball, volleyball and indoor bowls have increased court usage in the past 12 months and the Warrnambool City Netball Association has hosted expanded senior women's and mixed netball competitions.
Local schools use the stadium's courts on a regular basis in particular during the winter months.
