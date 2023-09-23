Stolen car used in city petrol theft 'extensively damaged' in crash

A car stolen from a Portland driveway and involved in a petrol drive-off in Warrnambool has been found extensively damaged more than 500 kilometres away.
The white 2019 Toyota RAV4 was stolen from a Theresa Street carport in Portland between 7.30pm and 9.30pm Thursday, September 21, 2023.
Portland police Sergeant Michael Vaughan said the car was allegedly involved in a petrol drive-off at Warrnambool's APCO service station hours later at 12am, where the male offender filled up with $50 worth of fuel before driving away.
Sergeant Vaughan said a vehicle, believed to be the same RAV4, was then involved in an incident in Bairnsdale, crashing into a fence and tree in Forge Creek Road at 6.55am Friday, September 22.
Sergeant Vaughan said the vehicle sustained extensive damage to the front and side panelling in the crash.
He said police attended and the 20-year-old male offender ran from the scene with officers chasing him down a nearby court.
Police arrested the man shortly after where they found a small amount of drugs on him.
Sergeant Vaughan said the man, who was known to frequent the Warrnambool and Portland areas, was driving unlicensed.
He said the man was remanded in custody by Bairnsdale police and would face court on charges including theft of a motor vehicle, theft of petrol and drug possession.
