Stolen car used in city petrol theft 'extensively damaged' in crash

Man in custody after crashing stolen car

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated September 23 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 3:00pm
A car stolen from a Portland driveway and involved in a petrol drive-off in Warrnambool has been found extensively damaged more than 500 kilometres away.

Local News

