UPDATED, September 21, 3.15pm:
Archie McDonald has received a special present for his 10th birthday - the return of his signed football he lost at Warrnambool's foreshore during the September school holidays.
His mother, Jade Fazakerley, said the football was signed by Carlton AFL Women's club players during their pre-season camp in Warrnambool in June.
Archie and his family visited Lady Bay beach on Tuesday, September 19.
"He buried it and then we were all trying to find it but had no luck," Ms Fazakerley told The Standard.
The signatures on the ball include Kerryn Peterson, Mimi Hill, Jessica Good, Darcy Vescio, Annie Lee and Abbie McKay.
The Standard made a call out online on Wednesday, September 20 after the ball was handed into the office.
The person had found the ball on the sand near the McGennan beach car park on Wednesday morning.
EARLIER, September 20:
The Standard hopes to reunite a person with their football that was lost in Warrnambool, which has been signed by several AFLW players.
A person, who wished to remain anonymous, found the ball on the beach near McGennan car park in Warrnambool at 6.15am on Wednesday, September 20.
"Somebody's gone to a bit of trouble to get some signatures so they should be reunited with it," the person said.
"With the (warm) weather we've had it's not surprising for something to be on the beach.
"It's nice to actually find something like that instead of rubbish."
If you believe the football belongs to you contact The Standard journalist Lillian Altman at lillian.altman@warrnamboolstandard.com.au.
