A Warrnambool butcher is looking to expand its CBD store to cater for growing business.
Plans for a two-storey extension at the rear of the Lucas Brothers butcher store on the corner of Banyan and Lava streets have been submitted to the city council's planning department.
Owner Peter Harris said the business was growing and he wanted to bring everything together on the one site.
"We've put a commercial kitchen into our shop and that will be expanding," he said.
It had also run out of room for storing dry goods, Mr Harris said, and the extension would create a facility to better accommodate staff with a tearoom and offices.
Five years ago when it moved in to the prominent corner site, the owners fully renovated the old dry cleaners building and now it is time to add on.
The renovations - which will face Banyan Street - include a cool room, freezer room and both a lift and staircase to the first floor.
Mr Harris said the increase in the cost of living had impacted the business but people's shopping habits hadn't really changed when it came to cooking at home.
However, he said the business had been diversifying into ready-made meals which were proving popular with shift workers and people dropping in on their way home at the end of the day.
Mr Harris said the business had ramped up its ready-made meals over the past six months.
"People are time poor these days, so that's something we are really looking at," he said.
"Our chef is flat out five days a week and he's running out of room so we've got to make that a lot easier for him.
"It's getting to the point were we'll probably have to put on a second chef to help out.
"We provide a couple of aged-care facilities with these ready-made meals and also sporting clubs are buying their meals off us."
The expansion of the drive-thru site, Mr Harris said, would provide the business with stability for the long term.
