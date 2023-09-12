The Standard
Home/Video/Animal

Former South West TAFE executive pleads guilty to misconduct in public office

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated September 12 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A former South West TAFE executive was not complicit in an alleged $1.8 million fraud case that dragged on for a decade, causing him significant anxiety and humiliation, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.