In many ways, Nirranda young gun Jackson Couch was the missing piece of furniture the Blues needed up forward in its quest for back-to-back Warrnambool and District league premierships.
So when he returned to the Blues in round seven this year after stints in Melbourne with Blackburn in the powerful Eastern Football League and with North Warrnambool Eagles - where he played in the 2019 Hampden league grand final as a teenager - coach Nick Couch was understandably ecstatic.
The dynamic mid-sized forward was a point of difference in Saturday's 21-point grand final win against Merrivale, slotting four goals - including three in the first-half - to set the tone for his side.
It capped off a brilliant finals series for the right-footer, who kicked 11 goals from his three matches, for a season total of 37 from 15 games.
He said returning to the club and community was a wonderful experience after spending the past few years in Melbourne.
"There's more that goes into footy behind the scenes within the community, so it's a really great feeling winning it," he said.
"I played a lot of junior footy here and it's great to get back. It hasn't changed a bit since I moved. I'm pretty happy.
"It's been enjoyable coming back here. For the first six or so weeks I was coming back and forth (from Melbourne) but have moved back and loved it."
He added returning to the club, with its long and distinguished connection to his family - through cricket and football - was a catalyst in pulling on the jumper again as well as providing a specific role for the team.
"My dad (Corey) was coaching the reserves and there is a lot of family connections and friends within the club so it made sense (to return)," he said.
"I sort of came midway through the season and it kind of felt like the right fit at the time with where my footy's at and the role I could play for the team."
Couch provided headaches for a normally stingy Merrivale defensive unit whether at ground level or aerially, with his precision in front of goal a particular highlight.
He said the emphasis was on getting off to a strong start, allowing the Blues to control the game.
"Starting hot really goes a long way in winning the game and it really helped with the conditions we faced," he said.
"It gives you so much momentum going into half-time, having a handy lead because we knew they'd come back hard.
"I played my part and tried to hit the scoreboard early and luckily I was able to do that. It took a bit of pressure off our forwards, I just needed to take my opportunities."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.