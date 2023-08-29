The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

American flag honour for Warrnambool's Vietnam War fallen soldier

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated August 29 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lani and David Carroll with the American flag that has been sent to Warrnambool in honour of his dad Bill who was killed in the Vietnam War. They also have a flag from the 173rd Airborne that was also given to the family. Picture by Sean McKenna
Lani and David Carroll with the American flag that has been sent to Warrnambool in honour of his dad Bill who was killed in the Vietnam War. They also have a flag from the 173rd Airborne that was also given to the family. Picture by Sean McKenna

The surprise arrival of an American flag on the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War is a rare honour for Warrnambool's David Carroll whose dad was killed in action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.