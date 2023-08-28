Police launch investigation into football final incident

Cobden police have launched an investigation into an incident eight days ago at the Hampden league under 16 football preliminary final.
Police Sergeant Craig Jenkins said the investigation was ongoing after a video of an incident during the fourth quarter of the South Warrnambool versus Cobden game was provided to police.
He said it appeared no one suffered a serious physical injury, but there appeared to be an interaction between members of the crowd and players which needed to be investigated.
"The video speaks for itself," he said.
"There is an ongoing investigation and further inquiries are being made and information obtained.
"I'm pretty comfortable with the video I have but I understand there were a number of videos of the incident."
Sergeant Jenkins said it appeared a South Warrnambool trainer and runner, a Cobden runner and two umpires were in the vicinity.
He said he would be seeking statements from those officials.
The incident was sparked by a Cobden player pushing a South player into a fence surrounding the playing surface during the final quarter.
The police officer said he expected a woman in the video would be a focus of the investigation, involving her interactions with a player.
"We will be looking at whether the crowd behaviour was appropriate," Sergeant Jenkins said.
South Warrnambool has also requested an investigation through the Hampden league.
Cobden won the preliminary final by one point after being behind by six goals in the third quarter.
Cobden then went on to go down by three points in the under 16 grand final on Sunday against Koroit.
