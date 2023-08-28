The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police have a video on an incident in an under 16 preliminary final

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated August 28 2023 - 1:29pm, first published 10:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police launch investigation into football final incident
Police launch investigation into football final incident

Cobden police have launched an investigation into an incident eight days ago at the Hampden league under 16 football preliminary final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.