Club apologises after social media dig at umpires

A Hampden league club has apologised for a post questioning umpires with officials cautioning participants about the pitfalls of social media.
A comment on the newly-named X - formerly Twitter - was posted on the Koroit Football Netball Club account on Saturday afternoon during its senior match against North Warrnambool Eagles.
It read "3/4 time big qtr (sic) from North Warrnambool, boys in green have had an absolute shocker".
The score was also included in the post.
The Hampden league told The Standard all parties had worked together to resolve the issue and no investigation would take place.
"We appreciate Koroit Football Netball Club getting on the front foot and really looking into that straight away," it said.
"They have handled it internally and also corresponded with the Warrnambool and District Football Umpires' Association who have thanked them for their immediate follow-up on it and to make sure it doesn't happen in the future.
"The umpires have thanked them for their quick action."
Warrnambool and District Football Umpires Association president Gavin Sell was pleased with the Saints' remorse but warned about the perils of social media.
"Like anything that is negative, we jump on and the club has done a great job in removing it and they have apologised and we move on," he told The Standard.
"It's one of those things - heat of the moment but it's just not a good look. It was brought to our attention so we brought it to theirs and they've dealt with it quite quickly.
"We look forward to working with the Hampden league and all of its clubs in the finals series."
Sell said social media had its pitfalls.
"It's a good platform but it can also be a bad platform," he said.
"Once you put something up there, it kind of stays there and it can be shared out numerous times, screen shot and sent.
"It's something as a society we need to be more over and just remember other people do read things."
The Standard has contacted Koroit for comment.
