The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Robert 'Locky' Eccles ordered to stand trial

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated August 28 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool identity Robert Charles Eccles is facing child sex charges in a contest committal hearing at the Geelong Magistrates Court, which started on Monday morning.
Warrnambool identity Robert Charles Eccles is facing child sex charges in a contest committal hearing at the Geelong Magistrates Court, which started on Monday morning.

Well-known Warrnambool identity Robert "Locky" Eccles has been ordered to stand trial charged with historic child sex offences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.