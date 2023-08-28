The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Camperdown man admits possessing 10 grams of the drug ice

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated August 28 2023 - 1:44pm, first published 12:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'I thought you'd be sick of this': Man with history of using drugs and possessing guns jailed again
'I thought you'd be sick of this': Man with history of using drugs and possessing guns jailed again

A Camperdown man had a gram-a-day ice habit when he was found with illegal weapons and 10 grams of methamphetamine, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.