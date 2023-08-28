The rollercoaster Allansford's Tim Van Ginnekin has experienced in the past 10 months is one he wouldn't wish on anyone.
In August last year, the sprintcar driver was racing in Darwin.
Mr Van Ginnekin said he started suffering severe stomach pain after racing, something he had never experienced before.
He also discovered a lump in his testicle and was diagnosed with testicular cancer.
Mr Van Ginnekin had the lump removed.
In November, he told The Standard he had been given a clear bill of health.
"(They'll) keep an eye on a few things but at the moment we've dodged a bullet I think," Van Ginneken said at the time.
However, another shock was still to come.
In December, he received a call from his doctor.
His doctor told him the cancer had spread to a lymph node in his back and to his lung.
"I had just been through a low time, then the highest of highs and then I was brought down to the lowest of lows," Mr Van Ginnekin said.
His doctor told him he had to undergo 12 weeks of chemotherapy.
Mr Van Ginnekin said this period was "brutal".
He felt unwell and experienced severe fatigue.
Mr Van Ginnekin said it was a difficult time for his wife Brony, who was still working and caring for their two children Chase, 10, and Lexi, 7.
"I had no energy whatsoever," Mr Van Ginnekin said.
"If I dropped my drink bottle while I was lying on the couch at home, it would stay there until Brony got home from work."
Mr Van Ginnekin said as the treatment neared completion, he contemplated not finishing it.
"I didn't want to go," he said.
On the last day Mr Van Ginnekin said he wasn't going in for treatment.
But Chase was not having a bar of that, Mr Van Ginnekin said.
"He had overheard me the day before saying I didn't want to go and he said 'dad you've got to go'.
"He tugged at the heartstrings and I got out of bed and went."
Mr Van Ginnekin said his treatment finished at Easter time.
However, he had a long, stressful wait to see if it had worked.
Earlier this month - for the second time - he was given the all clear.
"It felt like a pack of bricks had been unloaded off my back," Mr Van Ginnekin said.
He said the health scare had made him change his outlook on life.
The family is enjoying a trip they had planned before Mr Van Ginnekin got sick.
They hooked up a caravan and travelled to the Mundi Mundi Bash near Broken Hill and they're now in Darwin.
Mr Van Ginnekin said the family had attended the Chariots of Thunder Sprintcar meet on the weekend.
They will soon head on to Western Australia and plan to return to Warrnambool before Christmas.
Mr Van Ginnekin said he felt lucky to have been given a second chance.
"I feel very blessed," he said.
"If I had left the lump a bit longer it could have been a lot worse."
Mr Van Ginnekin implored people to take their health seriously and not ignore warning signs.
He said before his diagnosis, he was blaze about his health.
"I away thought 'that will never happen to me'."
Mr Van Ginnekin said he missed driving sprintcars.
He said he hoped to drive again, but at the moment he still suffers from extreme fatigue.
Mr Van Ginnekin also experiences pins and needles in his feet and cannot stand for long periods of time.
"My brain says 'yes I want to drive again, but my body and wife say no'," Mr Van Ginnekin said.
However, he will likely become his son's biggest support.
Chase has started driving quarter midgets.
Mr Van Ginnekin said he would reassess whether he would get behind of the wheel of the sprintcar his brother Simon is keeping in ship-shape when the family returns to Warrnambool.
"I'll reassess then and maybe will give someone else a run in it if I can't."
Mr Van Ginnekin encouraged people to get regular health checks and support the Cancer Foundation on Daffodil Day.
The fund-raiser falls on Thursday, August 31.
It's the 37th year Daffodil Day has been held.
