Warrnambool's Kyella McKenna is heading to Belgium where she'll represent Australia in an international cow competition.
The 22-year-old is one of five in the country chosen to take part in the European Young Breeders School program.
Teams from across the world will be assigned a heifer each and will need to apply the industry knowledge they learn across about two weeks before competing against each other for best cow on-show.
Ms McKenna said she was thrilled to be given the opportunity after a three-month application process and multiple interviews.
"It's a really big thing," she said.
"It's just a really good program for youth. We network, talk to leading people in the industry, go on educational tours and farm tours including in the Netherlands and Germany.
"Then we compete in three different heats including parading, judging and clipping."
She said it was a dream come true and she was up for the challenge.
"I've been showing cows since I was 12," Ms McKenna said.
"I'm a fitter which I like to explain is like a cow hairdresser. I'm a judge as well.
"Cow showing is massive overseas and way bigger than what I thought. I thought it was big over here, but it's kind of a dying art.
"Canada and the US are massive for it."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.