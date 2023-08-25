The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool youth selected for European Young Breeders School program, competition

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated August 25 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 1:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Kyella McKenna, 22, has been chosen to attend a cow breeder school in Belgium before competing in an international competition. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Warrnambool's Kyella McKenna, 22, has been chosen to attend a cow breeder school in Belgium before competing in an international competition. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Warrnambool's Kyella McKenna is heading to Belgium where she'll represent Australia in an international cow competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.